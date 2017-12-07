'Red Dead Redemption 2' News: Take Two Interactive Reveals New Updates on Sequel

Rockstar Games Promotional image for "Red Dead Redemption 2."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Take Two Interactive has given new updates on the highly anticipated "Red Dead Redemption 2." Furthermore, the developer company's president has released a comment about the microtransactions in the game during this year's Credit Suisse 21st Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"If we have something great in the market and we continue to support it with great content, people will continue to show up. That's historically the case and certainly, that's our aim. So, we think 'Red Dead' stands alone," said Take Two's chief executive officer Strauss Zelnick, as reported by Express. "Naturally we're incredibly excited. I think the whole market is. And, but it will stand alone and succeed on its own merits."

This statement comes after several fans raised the question of how "Red Dead Redemption 2" will reflect the first installment of the game. Given Zelnick's response, he further stressed that the upcoming sequel will receive more online content compared to its predecessor, which should make "Red Dead Redemption 2" reflect some of the features seen in "GTA Online."

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Take Two's president Karl Slatoff has also commented on the loot boxes of "Red Dead Redemption 2" and other future titles that the developers might be working with. His comment comes amid heavy criticism of "Star Wars Battlefront 2" which has been negatively perceived by many critics as a form of gambling.

Slatoff revealed that the microtransactions of their game titles are not being perceived by the company as a form of gambling. Instead, Slatoff contends that the game developers should not be pressuring their players to buy in-game purchases that they may seemingly need in order to progress in the game. Slatoff gave no further comment on how this perspective will affect "Red Dead Redemption 2." Regardless, fans will not have long to wait.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is set to be released in the second quarter of 2018 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.