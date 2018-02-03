'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date Delayed to October

Facebook/rockstargames A promotional poster for the upcoming shooter video game by Rockstar, "Red Dead Redemption 2"

Video game developer Rockstar has officially announced the release date of the sequel to the highly-anticipated Western shooter title "Red Dead Redemption 2." Although Rockstar previously mentioned that it has been aiming to release the game in the middle of the year, it has instead pushed it to October.

In the official statement by Rockstar released on Feb. 1, Thursday, the developer made sure to apologize to its expectant fans for the delay in the game's release, stating that the developers had to take some extra time to further "polish" the game. Additionally, it posted numerous screenshots of "Red Dead Redemption 2" that boast a tremendous amount of realism in the quality of the upcoming game's graphics.

Furthermore, the screenshots show a great variety of scenery and weather conditions, with one depicting the cowboys riding through snow, as well as serene mountain tops.

The story of the upcoming sequel will follow the first game's protagonist, Arthur Morgan, as he and his gang once again engage in criminal activity, such as robbing and killing in order to fight another day in the harsh lands of the West. Players will be able to ride horses, shoot other cowboys on horseback, and get into bar fights at the local saloons.

It is notable to mention that "Red Dead Redemption 2" is only confirmed to be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One at this point. It is currently speculated that the game will arrive on the PC even though the first installment was released on the platform — but it is difficult to estimate just when this might happen. In the past, it took Rockstar two years to release "Grand Theft Auto V" for the PC, but it came with multiple new and special features — which is why it is still played by millions up to this day.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 26 this year for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.