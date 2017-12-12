'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date News: Amazon Italy Leaks Official Launch Date

Facebook/rockstargames 'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be released in spring 2018.

2018 is almost here which means that gamers are one step closer to "Red Dead Redemption 2." But while Rockstar has been mum about the game's release date, the same can't be said for one of its retail sellers.

Fans of the first "Red Dead Redemption" followed the sequel's development following its announcement back in October 2016. However, Amazon's Italy website accidentally spilled the beans revealing that the second installment of Rockstar Games' action-adventure title will be available to customers on March 30, 2018.

So far, Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive has not confirmed or denied the date listed in the post. However, it does coincide with the game's expected release date which according to various reports is in the spring of 2018.

This means that fans can breathe easy knowing that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will not be delayed, at least for now. Take-Two also updated its earnings projection doubling their revenue forecast to $300 million, thanks in part to the massive success of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "NBA 2K18."

The two games' earnings definitely gave the company some breathing room prior to the start of its next fiscal year which begins on April 2018. Should the publisher decide to release its next big title in the first quarter of 2018, it would enable them to start the next fiscal cycle strong.

It has been confirmed that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will also feature a loot box system similar to the one employed in "Grand Theft Auto V Online." Take-Two president Karl Slatoff already revealed the company's current standpoint on loot boxes and the question of gambling during a Credit Suisse event earlier this month.

"We don't view that thing as gambling," Slatoff commented. "Our view of it is the same as the ESA statement for the most part; so [potential legislation is] going to play its course."