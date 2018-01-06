'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date News: Pre-Order Details For PS4 And Xbox One

Rockstar Games Developed by the creators of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption," "Red Dead Redemption 2" is an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is one of the most anticipated game releases of the year and consequently is already a big talking point for gamers. Rockstar fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the title ever since the huge success of the original Red Dead Redemption.

Not much is known about the title given that the last trailer was released back in September. Coupled with Rockstar's reluctance to announce more details and fans are left to their own devices to find out what they can about the sequel.

According to the Rockstar website, the game will be "an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland." It will also feature a vast and atmospheric world that will provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.

Fortunately, the release date is almost here and pre-orders for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are now live. A recent leak by Netherlands-based retailer Coolshop also revealed that the "Red Dead Redemption 2" release date would be on June 8, 2018.

Gamers eager to be the first to get their hands on the game can pre-order it from the official Rockstar Games website. They can also pre-order it from official retailers such as Game or Amazon. So far, a PC version has yet to be announced although it's unlikely it will be released alongside the console versions.

Those who are looking for exclusive and limited edition bundles might need to hold off a bit longer as these have yet to be announced. There is a chance that these could be announced along with the official release date.

The original "Red Dead Redemption" was released back in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 receiving praise from reviewers and gamers for its gameplay and story. Aside from receiving numerous awards, the game was a massive commercial success selling around 15 million copies.

With that in mind, "Red Dead Redemption 2" certainly has a lot to live up to.