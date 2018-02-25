'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date, Rumors: Could The Original Be Released On PC?

Facebook/rockstargames A promotional poster for the upcoming shooter video game by Rockstar, "Red Dead Redemption 2."

As the wait for "Red Dead Redemption 2" continues, fans are looking for ways to get them through the long wait.

While delays are not really new to fans who have followed Rockstar Games, figuring out a way to get through the longer test of patience can be challenging. The folks over at Reddit believe that one thing developer Rockstar Games do to help them out in that endeavor is to release the first "Red Dead Redemption" game on PC.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is expected to come with a multiplayer component, which means that it will be released on the PC platform. However, if it will be anything like "Grand Theft Auto Online," it will take a while before players can actually get their hands on it.

A Redditor has made a suggestion on how to kill time: Rockstar porting the original to the PC. This will be a good way to prep the gamers of that platform for its arrival.

However, at the moment, Rockstar has not shown any indication they are looking to do that. Commenters on the thread, while they are all for the idea, were quick to point out the source code that will make this feat possible getting all messed up.

Some, however, would rather Rockstar spend time and resources on working on "Red Dead Redemption 2" instead of the older one. After all, it is a massive hit in the making.

As The Motley Fool points out, the game's delay did not hurt the revenue of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar. This is because "GTA Online" continues to be a cash cow as the developer regularly releases new content for players to chomp on.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is projected to surpass the commercial success of "GTA Online." Even though it will be delayed, when it does see the light of day, the revenue is expected to climb up to $2.5 billion, which is more than the current company record of $2.35 billion set in fiscal 2014 during the launch of "GTA V."

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released on Oct. 26 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.