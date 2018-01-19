'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date Rumors: Sequel's Launch Set in June?

Rockstar Games Developed by the creators of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption," "Red Dead Redemption 2" is an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland.

While it is now a known fact that the much-awaited sequel "Red Dead Redemption 2" is set to be launched this year, developer Rockstar Games remains mum on the game's exact date of release.

Apart from the successful "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, Rockstar Games is also very much known for their Wild West-themed video game "Red Dead Redemption." Because of this, it was not a surprise at all that many video game fans were thrilled with the idea that the sequel to the latter was finally arriving this year -- after eight long years.

Though Rockstar is obviously making an effort to keep the game's release date details under wraps, there were a number of information leaks recently that hinted of when "Red Dead Redemption 2" could be launched.

A few weeks ago, a Danish retailer named Coolshop listed "Red Dead Redemption 2's" release date as June 8, according to Game Informer. Though these kinds of information need to be treated with caution, it is also important to note that Rockstar Games had previously confirmed that the sequel would be released in spring. The mentioned date technically falls in that season.

The publication also noted that Coolshop was the same retailer that accidentally leaked the "GTA V" release date ahead of its official launch and the information turned out to be accurate.

However, Coolshop apparently backpedaled from the information slipup and told Tech Radar that only Rockstar Games can confirm the game's release date.

Another leak has recently emerged though, with this one coming from Amazon Mexico. This new one apparently points to a July 12 release date but has yet to be confirmed by Rockstar.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" was originally planned to be released in fall 2017. However, a few months later, Rockstar Games announced that they needed to delay the launch.

The developer said in a statement: "This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans."

So far, "Red Dead Redemption 2" is only confirmed to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.