'Red Dead Redemption 2' Release Date, Update: New Info Coming in the Next Two Weeks?

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A promotional image for "Red Dead Redemption 2."

It has been a while since fans heard news about "Red Dead Redemption 2," but new details might arrive soon.

The investor call of Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the game's developer Rockstar Games, will be held on Feb. 7, as announced in a press release. There, the studio will report their financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2018 that ended Dec. 31, 2017.

It is not unusual for an investor call to serve as the venue for the reveal of new information on upcoming games, and Redditors hope that they will learn more about "Red Dead Redemption 2" leading up to the conference.

One Reddit user pointed out that a couple of days prior to the previous investor call, the second trailer for "Red Dead Redemption 2" was released.

If Take-Two will follow such marketing pattern, new information might indeed be revealed in a couple of weeks' time. However, the news could end up being a bad one.

Gamers are already expecting "Red Dead Redemption 2" could suffer another delay. Rockstar fans know how long it takes for the developer to complete such a huge high-profile game having seen it time and again in the "Grand Theft Auto" ("GTA") franchise.

That being said, many are already prepared if the news Take-Two will break at the investor call, if there will be any, is about the game's release potentially being pushed back to a much later date.

It does not look like fans mind anyway as their only focus right now seems to be finding out something new about the highly anticipated sequel, which is currently slated for a spring release.

There is greater hype surrounding "Red Dead Redemption 2" as it is expected to feature a multiplayer component, which, if it will be anything like the ever-growing one on the "GTA 5," will be worth the longer wait for fans.