Red Dead Redemption 2 Release Date Updated To October 2018

Rockstar Games Developed by the creators of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption," "Red Dead Redemption 2" is an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will launch in October this year. The announcement came after the Western-themed action adventure title's release date was delayed twice – first in the second half of 2017, then in the first quarter of 2018.

In a recent blog post on the developer's official website, Rockstar apologized for the delay and revealed that the game will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26, 2018. According to the studio, this new delay affords the studio extra time to improve the game.

"We are excited to announce that 'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be released on October 26 2018," it said. "We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish."

The post also thanked fans for their patience and continued support adding that when they do get to play the game, they will all agree that it was worth it. The post also shared a number of screenshots from the game and saying fans can expect more details to be announced soon.

As previously reported "Red Dead Redemption 2" will follow protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang "as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive."

The game was originally announced back in October 2016 for the Xbox One and PS4. While no word has been said about a PC version, many fans are hoping that Rockstar will release one. After all, they did release a PC version for their last major release, "Grand Theft Auto V."

In addition to the game's plot and release date, Rockstar also announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will feature recurring payment system. While the exact model has yet to be revealed, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said that such systems are to be expected for future Rockstar titles going forward.

"We've said that we aim to have recurrent consumer spending options for every title that we put out at this company," Zelnick said. "It may not always be an online model. It may not, probably won't always be, a virtual currency model, but there'll be some ability to engage on an ongoing basis with our titles after release across the board."