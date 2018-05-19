'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Future PC Release Seems Inevitable

Upcoming Rockstar-developed title only confirmed for the PS4 and Xbox One thus far

Twitter/RockstarGames Arthur Morgan is the protagonist of 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

"Red Dead Redemption 2" is the most anticipated game coming out this year, and while other titles may have devoted fanbases also waiting for their arrival, the broad appeal of the next Rockstar-developed title really takes people's hype level for it up another notch.

When the game is eventually released later this year, PS4 and Xbox One players all over the world will huddle into their preferred gaming rooms and likely spend hours just getting familiar with the new main character and the open-world in front of them.

Unfortunately, there's a significant segment of the gaming population that will be unable to participate in the launch day fun.

At this point in time, the developers have announced no plans to release the next "Red Dead" game for the PC, a decision that not everyone is happy with.

Rockstar's decision not to release the game for PCs seemed like an odd one the first time it was revealed back in October 2016, and it still remains baffling to this day.

Still, not all gamers are giving up hope on the game eventually making it to PCs, and there's a decent chance that they will be proven right eventually.

One possible clue that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will indeed eventually be released for PC was seemingly dropped recently by the game's publisher.

During a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick recapped an eventful fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018 while also looking ahead to the new fiscal year.

Seeking Alpha has provided a full transcript of the earnings call.

Also during that earnings call, Zelnick took some questions from analysts who were in attendance.

Analyst Mike Hickey of The Benchmark Company asked Zelnick about Take-Two's strategy with regards to consoles expected to be released in the not too distant future.

Because Zelnick is not really in a position to talk about another company's plans, he pivoted into talking about the quality of their games instead. That's not the most interesting part, however. Within his response also mentioned that he sees the PC as a "very, very important part of what we do driven by digital distribution."

It sure seems that Zelnick understands the importance of the PC platform, so why then would Take-Two not release the new "Red Dead" game for that platform?

Speaking a while back to Gamingbolt, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter thinks that the decision not to announce the game for the PC right away may just be a marketing strategy. Pachter noted that this is something the developers already did with "GTA V," and that strategy worked out.

Pachter believes that Rockstar and Take-Two will not ignore the PC platform completely with regards to the next "Red Dead" game. Instead, what they may do is release the PC version of the game later on because that way, they can generate the maximum amount of attention spanning across several years for just a single title.

PS4 and Xbox One owners will be able to start playing "Red Dead Redemption 2" on Oct. 26, and perhaps a while after that, PC players will be able to get in on the fun as well.