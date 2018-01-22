'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Game Sequel to Hit the Store Shelves on July 8

Facebook/Red Dead Redemption A screenshot from "Red Dead Redemption 2"

While "Red Dead Redemption 2" was originally slated for a fall 2017 release, the latest reports claim that the highly anticipated game sequel may be released in summer this year.

According to reports, Amazon Mexico may have leaked the release date of "Red Dead Redemption 2," and the game sequel may hit the store shelves on July 8 this year. While the game's supposed leaked release date has given fans a clearer expectation, it remains unclear if it is really the case as Rockstar Games has not released any official announcement on when it will exactly drop the game.

Some can't help but be skeptical about "Red Dead Redemption 2's" supposed release date, though. For one thing, July 8 is a Thursday, an unlikely day to release a big game. Furthermore, as it is also reported that the game may arrive on June 8, which is a Friday (the day when big games are dropped), some believe that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will not arrive on July 8.

Whether "Red Dead Redemption 2" will arrive on June 8 or July 8, it is apparent that Rockstar Games will miss its new release window. To recall, Rockstar Games, upon revealing the game back in fall of 2016, said that the game would arrive in fall 2017. However, in May last year, the game studio announced that the game sequel would arrive in spring 2018 instead. Since then, there has been no official word from the studio as to when the game will exactly arrive.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans.We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready..." goes a portion of RockStar Games' official announcement on the supposed new release date of "Red Dead Redemption 2."