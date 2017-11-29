'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: John Marston Part of Upcoming Game Prequel

Facebook/Red Dead Redemption Promotional picture for "Red Dead Redemption 2." Rumors claim that John Marston may still be a part of the game prequel.

While it has already been announced that Arthur Morgan will be the lead character in "Red Dead Redemption 2," it is speculated that the game may also feature the return of the protagonist of the first "Red Dead Redemption" game, John Marston.

It is already a known fact that the highly anticipated "Red Dead Redemption 2" is a prequel rather than a sequel, and will cast the spotlight on Arthur Morgan as its lead character. However, according to recent reports, the upcoming game prequel may not be devoid of the presence of John Marston after all as the main protagonist of the first game may be featured in "Red Dead Redemption 2" as well.

Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from information that recently leaked online, revealing the the actor who lent his voice to John Marston in the first "Red Dead Redemption" game, Rob Weithoff, has actually been working for the sequel, too. While nothing is confirmed at the moment, gaming pundits believe that Weithoff's supposed link to "Red Dead Redemption 2" is a tell-tale sign that John Marston is still a part of the prequel.

However, it may not only be John Marston who is returning for "Red Dead Redemption 2." As the names of other voice actors from the first "Red Dead Redemption" have also been mentioned in the supposed leak, some suspect that Dutch van Der Linde and Bill Williamson will also be featured in the game prequel as their voice actors, Benjamin Byron Davis and Steve J Palmer, respectively, are supposedly part of the prequel, too.

While the leaked information is nothing short of exciting for die-hard "Red Dead Redemption" gamers, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt for now as everything is just based on speculation. Whether John Marston will be back in "Red Dead Redemption 2" or not, it can only be confirmed once the game is released in 2018.