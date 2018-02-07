'Red Dead Redemption 2' Scheduled to Roll Out on Oct. 26; Rumors of Battle Royale Mode Surface

"Red Dead Redemption 2" has been delayed, as Rockstar Games confirmed in a news update. The good news is that a definite launch date for Oct. 26 has been confirmed for this year, as well.

"We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay," Rockstar Games wrote in their news update announcing the new launch schedule.

Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26, 2018.

"While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," the game developer continued, adding their thanks for their fans' patience while they continue to work on the game.

Rockstar Games also promised to keep the "Red Dead Redemption" fans updated with new information over the coming weeks. For now, the developer has released new screenshots of the game to go with their launch date reveal.

Leaked development notes reportedly point to a few interesting gameplay additions to the upcoming game, according to Trusted Review's exclusive. Among these new online multiplayer modes, a "Battle Royale" gameplay type is also reportedly coming to the game.

For the rumored "Red Dead Redemption 2" Battle Royale mode, it remains to be seen if Rockstar Games will be patterning theirs after "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" or "Fortnite" mechanics, according to the report.

The other gameplay mode, "Revive and Survive," seems to be a survival co-op mode where players have a short time to revive fallen teammates before they are taken out of the team.

Another multiplayer mode called "Money Grab" looks to be a race between two teams as they try to bring back as many bags of money as they can from a shared spot. Bags that are deposited at a team's base are the only the ones that count, and the winner is presumably the team that brought back more money than the opposition.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on Oct. 26.