'Red Dead Redemption 2' Update: New Trailer Highlights Arthur Morgan

"Red Dead Redemption 2" has a brand new trailer, and it has more details on the game's protagonist, Arthur Morgan. There's also an updated synopsis coming out of Rockstar Games this time around, too, so there's plenty of new information for the upcoming game's story this time around.

Morgan is an anti-hero in every sense of the term, as already seen in his debut trailer that's also the second official teaser for the game. He's a scum that has no qualms killing, stealing, and doing the dirty deeds, so to speak, as IGN pointed out.

Youtube/Rockstar Games "Red Dead Redemption 2" by Rockstar Games came out with its third official trailer, which explores the theme of the decline of the wild west era as lawmen took down the few remaining outlaws of the land.

The story and the character itself is more complicated than that, though. Under the gruff exterior and the crimes is also some motivation for the things he does. He's Van der Linde's right-hand man, enforcer, muscle and supplier.

He's a key part in everything the gang does, and his laid-back attitude also meant that he was the voice of reason whenever a dispute breaks out —that is, when he's not the one starting a fight. "Every time I get in trouble, I'm called a fool and an idiot, but when you get in trouble, 'ohhhh, it's just one'a them things,'" he said to Bill Williamson after a stick-up that went awry.

That's the starting point of the story, according to Rockstar Game's new summary, beginning from the robbery that went off the rails in the western town of Blackwater. The Van der Linde gang, along with Arthur Morgan, are now on the run after the botched stick-up, and on their heels are federal agents, and some of the best bounty hunters in Wild West America are trailing them.

Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26, 2018.

Without a base of operations to fall back to, the gang now lives off the land, robbing, fighting and thieving the towns they pass through in order to survive.

Meanwhile, the gang itself is now dealing with internal divisions that threaten to tear it apart, and Arthur Morgan now finds himself at a crossroads between his own convictions and his loyalty to the Van der Linde crew.

This game, while being the second installment of the "Red Dead Redemption" series, actually goes back more than a decade from the setting of the first game. "Red Dead Redemption 2" takes place in 1899, a dozen years prior to the events of "Red Dead Redemption," which was set in 1911.

That also means that the automobile might be in its very early stages in this new setting, and players might not find one at all in "Red Dead Redemption 2." Most of the powered transport at the time was in the form of steam locomotives, and judging from the trailer, there will be plenty of scenarios involving those when the game comes out.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" set to come out on Oct. 26 this year, with versions for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One confirmed as of this time.