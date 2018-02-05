'Red Dead Redemption 2' Updates: Game to Arrive in Fall

Facebook/Red Dead Redemption "Red Dead Redemption 2" is slated to arrive on October 26 this year.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" cannot be expected to arrive this Spring as Rockstar Games has pushed back its release date once more.

When Rockstar Games revealed in October 2016 that "Red Dead Redemption 2" was in its pipeline, it also announced that the highly clamored-for sequel to the 2010 game would arrive in Fall the following year. However, in May last year, the studio disappointed the fans of the game when it announced that, instead of Fall 2017, "Red Dead Redemption 2" would arrive in Spring 2018.

Just when the fans thought that the game sequel would now arrive in just a matter of months, Rockstar Games has once again revealed that the game will be delayed further. According to the game developer, "Red Dead Redemption 2" will now be released this October rather than this coming Spring.

"We are excited to announce that 'Red Dead Redemption 2' will be released on October 26th, 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish. We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it," goes Rockstar's brief and apologetic statement announcing that "Red Dead Redemption 2's" release date has been delayed anew.

Forbes opines, that, while the new delay on the release of "Red Dead Redemption 2" will not fall in the good graces of some fans, many, including its investors, won't mind at all as it still falls on the same calendar year. As the game's new release date is around the approaching holidays, the publication opines it is almost certain that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will rake in millions of dollars for Rockstar Games and is a sure threat to other games slated to arrive within the same release window.