'Red Dead Redemption 2's' Alleged June 2018 Release Date Leaked

"Red Dead Redemption" fans may have just found out just how long they need to wait until the highly anticipated sequel arrives. According to a leak, "Red Dead Redemption 2" may be releasing in early June next year.

Oddly enough, the leak comes from the same Danish retail outlet that also let slip an accurate launch date for "Grand Theft Auto V" for home consoles. A screenshot of the site shows a release date of June 8, 2018 for "Red Dead Redemption 2," even though Rockstar Games has not yet made an announcement.

Rockstar Games Developed by the creators of "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption," "Red Dead Redemption 2" is an epic tale of life in America's unforgiving heartland.

In fact, the site may just have a habit of releasing launch date information like this, perhaps much earlier than the game publishers would intend, as Comic Book notes.

Twitter and social media in general have been on overdrive about this early, and maybe unintended, reveal of the launch date for "Red Dead Redemption 2." Danish retailer Coolshop, meanwhile, has already revised their product listing page to show a launch date of just "2018" for the upcoming Western-themed game.

According to one user on Twitter, "That guy successfully leaked two massive GTAO updates (Bikers and Import/Export) and RDR2 before they were even announced. Take what you want from it, but he's talking from experience clearly."

"Red Dead Redemption 2" was supposed to come out this year, as WCCF Tech recalls. With Rockstar Games pushing back the launch to 2018, the launch date remains uncertain until the studio confirms a more specific window than spring 2018.

"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar Games explained in their earlier announcement.