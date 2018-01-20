'Red Faction: Guerrilla' Headed to PS4 and Xbox One?

(Photo: THQ Nordic) An image from "Red Faction: Guerilla."

"Red Faction: Guerrilla" might be making its way to current-generation consoles.

Originally released in 2009 on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, the game was listed for the current Sony and Microsoft consoles by European GameStop retailers — in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark to be specific.

The listings, which have been taken down, were first spotted by Gematsu although details on the release date were not provided.

"Red Faction: Guerrilla" for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4) is yet to be confirmed, but media outlets believe it is highly likely since publisher THQ Nordic is known for re-releasing last-generation titles for current consoles.

There is no word yet if this project is a port or a remake since the descriptions on the listing make no mention of any upgrades, but it looks like fans will get to experience the third-person shooter video game again in the near future.

"Red Faction: Guerrilla" follows the story of mining engineer Alec Mason, who reunites with his brother Dan in Mars Tharsis Region to begin a new life.

He is recruited by his sibling to join in the Red Faction after he testifies against the cruelty of the Earth Defense Force (EDF) to the Martian people. Dan ends up getting gunned down because of this while Alec was rescued by Red Faction and ends up reluctantly joins them.

The official description for "Red Faction: Guerrilla" reads:

Set 50 years after the climactic events of the original Red Faction, Red Faction: Guerrilla allows players to take the role of an insurgent fighter with the newly re-established Red Faction movement as they battle for liberation from the oppressive Earth Defense Force. Red Faction: Guerrilla re-defines the limits of destruction-based game-play with a huge open-world, fast-paced guerrilla-style combat, and true physics-based destruction.

Whether or not "Red Faction: Guerrilla" will get the PS4 and Xbox One treatment, official details should come out soon.