YouTube/NBC Classics A screencapture from the official trailer of the 1978 TV series.

Not much has been talked about since Universal announced the "Battlestar Galactica" movie in 2016. However, new reports suggest that it is still on the cards and that "Red Sparrow" director Francis Lawrence is currently working on it together with "Westworld" co-creator Lisa Joy.

When Universal announced the movie two years ago, the studio confirmed that Lawrence would be the one to take its directorial chair. Since the announcement, however, Universal has never given any new update about the project except for it being based on the original "Battlestar Galactica" TV series in 1978. The said series was created by Glen A. Larson and was a hit at the time.

In a recent interview, Lawrence revealed that the upcoming movie would not solely be based on the 1978 series but also on the 2003 reboot. According to him, he would like the "Battlestar Galactica" movie to be a mix of the two adaptations, which both hold a special place in his heart.

"I'm working on that, that's something I'm developing. I'm working on that with Lisa Joy, who is one of the creators of 'Westworld.' The original series was actually one of the first sets that I ever went on. I remember being a kid and loving that show and they were filming near my house and my mom took me down there and I got to try on a Cylon helmet. There will definitely be visual nods. We're all fans of both series so there will definitely be nods, but for it to be worth doing for us we have to have our own take on it," he said.

The 1978 "Battlestar Galactica" TV series was followed by another series two years later. This also spawned several book adaptations, until a new "Battlestar Galactica" miniseries made a return to the small screen in 2003.

Right now, no new detail about the "Battlestar Galactica" movie is available, but fans can take comfort in the fact that Lawrence is still developing it despite lack of official updates.