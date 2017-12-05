Redmi 5, 5 Plus News: Xiaomi Teases New Phones on Twitter

The Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus are coming, and the company is teasing their new models ahead of their official announcement on Thursday, Dec. 7. Preview images and three of the possible color options for the phones has also been posted on social media ahead of the formal reveal.

These models are next year's updates for the immensely popular Redmi 4 and Remi Note 4, the two Xiaomi releases that have gone on to become the two most popular handsets in China, according to IDC numbers, as The Verge points out.

Twitter/Donovan Sung Donovan Sung, director of product management for Xiaomi, released preview photos of the upcoming Redmi 5 via social media.

They are the same phones that took Xiaomi to the top in India, besting Samsung to become the top-selling phone brand in the country, as Xiaomi boasted in their blog update just three weeks ago.

With this recent surge in popularity, Android fans are heavily anticipating the new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus reveal. Aside from this set of Twitter posts by Donovan Sung, director of product management for Xiaomi, the company has kept the details on the two new phones tightly under wraps.

"Is everyone ready for the all-new Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus? We're launching these two new devices in China on Thursday Dec 7. Giving everyone a sneak preview!" Sung teased in his series of Twitter photos this Monday, Nov. 4

It's the fifth release for the Redmi line, so fans are not expecting the new models to be too different. The Redmi 4 started at 7,000 rupees in India, or about $108, and Xiaomi fans expect the new model to be around the same price when it launches, as well.

Xiaomi already launched a very inexpensive Redmi 5A for 5,000 Indian rupees, or around $78, so those looking forward to the Redmi 5 are expecting an affordable phone, as well. The Redmi 5A comes with a 3,000 mAH battery and a Snapdragon 425 chipset with 2 GB of memory and 16 GB of storage.