Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington To Star In TV Adaptation Of 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are to star in the upcoming TV series "Little Fires Everywhere."

It has been reported that Witherspoon, 41, and Washington, 41, will also be executive producing the limited series. The duo will be developing the series through their respective production companies.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, managed to get the rights to "Little Fires Everywhere" immediately after it was published last year. Meanwhile, Washington's Simpson Street will also be developing the project.

Along with Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, ABC Signature Studios will also be executive producing the series.

The TV series is an adaptation of American author Celeste Ng's best-selling book of the same name. The novel "Little Fires Everywhere," published just last year, is Ng's second book after "Everything I Never Told You" was published in 2014.

The novel takes place in the 1990s at Shaker Heights in Ohio, where Ng actually lived growing up, and it follows two families who are brought together by their children.

The actresses seem to be looking forward to working together. On Saturday, Witherspoon posted pictures on Instagram of her and Washington both holding copies of the book "Little Fires Everywhere."

The multi-award-winning actress captioned the picture, "Y'all! I'm so excited to tell you that @kerrywashington and I will be bringing Little Fires Everywhere to the screen together! I love this beautiful book about motherhood and I can't wait to finally collaborate with one of my favorite actresses."

Meanwhile, "Little Fires Everywhere" will be Washington's next role after her role as Olivia Pope on ABC's "Scandal." The Shonda Rhimes-produced drama will be ending its seventh season this Apr. 19.

Washington has been playing Olivia Pope since 2012 and has landed several nominations for her portrayal since.

Included in these nominations are the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series.