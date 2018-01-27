Reese Witherspoon News: Actress Pokes Fun at Self Following Controversial Magazine Cover Photo

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill Actress Reese Witherspoon attends a news conference to promote the film "The Good Lie" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 8, 2014.

Reese Witherspoon has poked fun at her magazine cover photo where she seemingly appears to have three legs.

Witherspoon recently appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, which features her along with other big names in Hollywood, such as Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, and Robert De Niro. However, upon the release of the publication's Hollywood Issue last Thursday, one eagle-eyed fan took to Twitter to share her observation on the cover.

"im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon's got in here, it's been bothering me for the last five minutes," Twitter user @leiascaptain wrote.

Upon reading the comment of the said Twitter user, though, Witherspoon came up with a reply poking fun at herself.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/u1uQ63sDdd — space wifey

"Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)," Witherspoon said in her tweet.

However, it was not only Witherspoon who appears to have some abnormalities in the magazine cover photo, though, as another Twitter user pointed out that something seems wrong with Winfrey's photo as well. According to @tnwhiskeyuser, Winfrey seems to have three hands in the photo, too, with one on her hip, the other in her front, and the third one on Witherspoon's waist.

This prompted Winfrey to reply to Witherspoon's tweet later, saying:

"I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand."

Vanity Fair eventually joined the online banter as it aimed at addressing the issue. According to the magazine's official Twitter account, while it wanted to have the exclusive in the reveal that Witherspoon has 3 legs, it simply can't as what appears to be Witherspoon's third leg is nothing more than the lining of her dress.