Reese Witherspoon's 'Legally Blonde 3' in the Works

Facebook/LegallyBlondeMovies Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in 'Legally Blonde' film franchise.

Reese Witherspoon is almost close to making a deal with MGM to reprise her role as the very cheerful Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde 3."

Deadline revealed that Witherspoon wants the original people behind the 2001 comedy film based on the novel written by Amanda Brown back in the third installment of the movie franchise.

According to the report, screenplay writers Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah are already in final talks to come up with the script for the new film.

Marc Platt and Platt Productions president Adam Siegel will also return to produce the new film together with Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production outfit. However, there are no reports yet regarding the name of the director of the upcoming movie.

Almost two decades had passed since the first "Legally Blonde" and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" came out in 2003. Both films received massive success since the first film earned $141.8 million while the sequel earned $124.9 million worldwide.

Details about the plot remain under wraps, but the report claimed that the theme of the third "Legally Blonde" film will be the same as the first one where Elle's idealist and highly optimistic nature shone against all the cynical outlook of those around her.

According to the report, the intention for the new movie is to feature female empowerment. This is a very timely theme since female power is very necessary for today's culture.

Witherspoon had been talking about the possibility for the third "Legally Blonde" film for a while.

In an interview with E! News in 2015, the actress said that she does not have a concrete concept for the movie, but MGM might have their own plans for the franchise.

She also discussed the movie with Rachel Zoe several months later, saying that different writers have a lot of ideas for it. "I actually think it's kind of great right now, because we're talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office—like president!" the actress stated.

She also talked about the possibility of going back to her legendary role in another interview with E! News, saying that she just needs to hear a great idea from someone and she would gladly do it. "I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we'll do it. I do think it's a good time to do it—I think women need that kind of positivity right now," the actress also said.

At the moment, Witherspoon is the only member of the cast who is being linked to the new "Legally Blonde" film. However, it would be interesting to see other original cast members back in the movie, including Luke Wilson, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Selma Blair, Holland Taylor, Bruce Thomas, as well as Jennifer Coolidge as Elle's close friend Paulette Bonafonte.

Release details for "Legally Blonde 3" are also expected to be revealed soon.