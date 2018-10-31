7 Inspirational Hymns to Celebrate Reformation Day

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters) Statue of Martin Luther. While for many Americans, Oct. 31 is associated with Halloween, for many churches across the world, the date is meant to celebrate the birth of the Protestant Reformation. Wednesday marks the 501st anniversary of when Augustinian monk Martin Luther nailed 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg, located in modern-day Germany, to protest the abuses in the Roman Catholic Church. Over the centuries, several songs have been written that celebrate or at the least reflect key themes of the Reformation. Here are seven hymns to help one celebrate the Protestant holiday.

A Mighty Fortress is Our God This one had to be on the list. Considered by many to be "Battle Hymn of the Reformation," scholars believe Martin Luther wrote the song during the 1520s. The earliest confirmed appearance of the song in a hymnal comes from 1533. Since then, it appeared in many others, having been translated into approximately 200 languages. YouTube/Christian Praise and Worship in Songs, Sermons, and Audio Books

O Lord, Look Down from Heaven, Behold Another one from the pen of Martin Luther, this hymn was originally published in the first Lutheran hymnal, titled the Achtliederbuch, in 1524. The lyrics were based off of a paraphrase of Psalm 12, being one of many sacred songs Luther wrote with the Old Testament book as an inspiration for the words. YouTube/Concordia Publishing House - Topic

The Church's One Foundation Nineteenth century Anglican priest Samuel J. Stone wrote this hymn, originally published in Lyra Fidelium: Twelve Hymns on the Twelve Articles of the Apostles' Creed in 1866. Stone wrote the widely used hymn in response to his concern over a South African Bishop's rejection of the traditional dating and authorship of the Bible and the ensuing schism. YouTube/THENBA

Built on a Rock Nicolai Frederik Severin Grundtvig wrote the song and had it published in 1837 for the church in Denmark for the work Sangvärk til den Danske Kirke. Grundtvig was said to have been inspired to write the hymn in response to the 1807 destruction of the Church of Our Lady in Copenhagen during the Napoleonic Wars. YouTube/Concordia Publishing House - Topic

How Firm a Foundation Penned by an unknown author, this hymn was first published in 1787 in a hymnbook titled A Selection of Hymns from the Best Authors and has strong popularity among American churches in particular. It has also been used for the funerals of notable Americans, including former President Theodore Roosevelt and Confederate General Robert E. Lee. YouTube/First-Plymouth Church Lincoln Nebraska-Videos

The Church of Christ in Every Age British Methodist Fred Pratt Green wrote this hymn in 1969, at a time of great social and political unrest in Europe, the United States, and Africa especially. It first appeared in print in the 1971 work 26 Hymns and then in the United States for the first time in the 1978 work Lutheran Book of Worship. YouTube/ Fred Pratt Green - Topic

Dear Christians, One and All, Rejoice This Martin Luther hymn was the first entry in the Protestant Reformer's 1523 publication Achtliederbuch, which was the first published collection of Lutheran hymns. Meant to be sung during the Easter season, the themes of the lengthy song include major points of the Reformation, namely justification by faith alone and the freedom found in Jesus Christ. YouTube/Concordia Publishing House - Topic