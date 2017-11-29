Regular Use of Mouthwash Could Increase Risk of Diabetes

Reuters/Gary Cameron Crest, Safeway brand and Listerine mouthwashes are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015.

Most people have incorporated the use of mouthwash in their daily routines; however, these individuals may have to rethink their habit of rinsing with antiseptic fluid. New research suggests that regular use of mouthwash could increase one's risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in the December issue of the journal Nitric Oxide, found that participants who used over-the-counter mouthwash at least two times a day were 55 percent more likely to develop pre-diabetes or diabetes in the span of three years. Among those who used mouthwash twice a day, 30 percent were found to have developed one of the two conditions.

Researchers from Harvard University studied 1,206 individuals, aged 40 to 65 — all of whom were obese or overweight and were at risk of getting diabetes.

However, researcher Kaumudi J. Joshipura stated that this observation is not believed to be restricted to only those who are obese or overweight.

Though the study did not determine the exact relationship of mouthwash and diabetes, researchers speculated that increased risk for the metabolic disorder may be due to mouthwash killing helpful bacteria in the mouth that produce nitric oxide, which plays an important role in preventing diabetes.

Nitric oxide regulates one's metabolism, energy and blood sugar levels. Shortage of nitric oxide is often considered the cause of most diabetic complications.

Though using mouthwash has been beneficial for eliminating bacteria that is responsible for bad breath, plaque, gingivitis and tooth decay, this new study poses a possible consequence — especially for those who have a genetic predisposition to diabetes. Since more study needs to be done on the subject matter, affected individuals may choose to err on the side of caution.

According to the American Dental Association, use of mouthwash does not replace optimal brushing and flossing. People may also opt for vigorous rinsing with water or more natural alternatives like homemade mouthwash.