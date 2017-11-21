'Reigns: Her Majesty' Release Date: Tinder-Inspired Sequel Set for Next Month

(Photo: Devolver Digital) A screenshot from "Reigns: Her Majesty."

Players will be able to swipe their way to their next big blood-spattered conquest in "Reigns: Her Majesty" on Dec. 7.

Like the critically acclaimed original released last year, the sequel works like the dating app Tinder, allowing players to swipe left or right to royal requests as they run an empire marred with drama.

"Reigns: Her Majesty" is not about bringing to people together for romance. It is about keeping a dynasty and kingdom alive so there is a lot riding on one swipe.

The official description for "Reigns: Her Majesty" reads:

A cultural renaissance has bestowed the world with a new era of knowledge and enlightenment but greed and jealousy still conspire against the benevolent queen. Outwit and outlast those that would seek to depose you and your husband by swiping left or right, making just (or unjust) decisions on all manner of royal matters. Maintain the balance between the kingdom's most powerful factions, use mystical items from your inventory, and navigate the increasingly complex politics and personal relationships of your dynasty.

"Reigns: Her Majesty" will introduce new drama as players will have to deal with the "foolish politics and emotional pleas of the kingdom's eccentric subjects." On the whole, the sequel is a bit of a balancing act as gamers sustain a well-oiled machine of a monarchy.

The game will come with an all-new inventory system where players can upgrade five special items that they can use on character cards and unlock special paths.

"Reigns: Her Majesty" will also include royal challenges that will give players more opportunities to unlock new sets of cards and new directions for the story by taking on specific missions.

"Reigns: Her Majesty" will be released on the PC, iOS and Android. Devolver Digital is yet to announce the pricing. Gamers can check out the trailer below.