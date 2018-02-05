Release the Spyce Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming television original anime series, “Release the Spyce,” which will be animated by Lay-duce and directed by You Satou. It features an original concept written by Takahiro and original character designs by Namori.

A television original spy anime series titled, "Release the Spyce" has been announced, along with details about its cast and crew on a recently launched official site.

The announcement was made on the March issue of Kadokawa's "Dengeki G's Comic" magazine that was released last Tuesday, Jan. 30. "Yuriyuri" manga creator Namori will be providing the original character design for the upcoming series, while Takahiro, who has previously created "Yuki Yuna Is a Hero," is credited for its original concept.

Lay-duce will be animating the series under You Satou, who will be making his directorial debut in anime. Both the series composition and the original planning are done by Takahiro, with Satoshi Ishino adapting Namori's characters for animation. The original work has been done by SORASAKI.F.

The upcoming series will also be featuring the voices of Yukari Anzai as protagonist Momo Minamoto, Manami Numakura as Yuki Hanzomon, Aya Suzaki as Mei Yachiyo, Akane Fujita as Fu Sagami, Aya Uchida as Hatsume Aoba, and Yuri Noguchi as Goe Ishikawa.

The series will tell the story of a girl named Momo, who will be attending a certain high school in the city of Sorasaki. What everyone does not know is that Momo is actually an agent working for the private intelligence agency, Tsukikage, whose task is to protect the city and its people. Momo will be supervised by her senior, Yuki, and will also be supported by her other friends as they all aim to keep the peace in their city.

The upcoming anime has also inspired a manga adaptation titled "Release the Spyce ~Naisho no Mission (Release the Spyce ~Secret Mission) by Meia Mitsuki, which made its 35-page debut on the "Dengeki G's Comic" magazine on Jan. 30.

Additionally, a novel series titled "Release the Spyce ~Golden Genesis" has been scheduled to debut in the supplemental "Dengeki G's Novel" that will be bundled with the next issue of "Dengeki G's Comic" on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

More information about the "Release the Spyce" anime will be available on the series' official site at a later date.