ReLIFE Anime Official Site Key visual art for the four-episode Japanese original video animation (OVA) special, “ReLIFE: Kanketsu-hen (ReLIFE: Final Chapter),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Yayoiso.

The four-episode original video animation (OVA) for the Japanese slice-of-life anime series, "ReLIFE," has been given an official release date.

The special OVA, titled "ReLIFE: Kanketsu-hen (ReLIFE: Final Chapter)," will reportedly pick up where the 13th episode of the television series left off and will take the story all the way to the end of series protagonist, Arata Kaizaki's ReLIFE experiment. It can be recalled that Arata and Chizuru Hishiro, who were both part of the said experiment, have ended up falling in love with each other.

However, knowing that he will forget everyone he met at school once his ReLife experiment concluded, Arata chose not to tell Chizuru about how he felt. Instead, he told her that he would never forget her, which was also the same thing that Chizuru said to him in turn.

A preview released via the series' official Twitter account teases an upcoming confession of love. How will Arata and Chizuru's mutual feelings for each other affect the eventual outcome of their respective ReLIFE experiments?

The four-episode arc will feature the returning voice actors Kensho Ono and Ai Kayano, who voice Arata and Chizuru respectively. Ryohei Kimura will still be doing the voice of Arata's ReLIFE supervisor, Ryo Yoake, while Haruka Kimura and Yuuma Uchida will once again be taking on the roles of Arata's classmates, Rena Kariu and Kazuomi Oga, respectively.

Other returning cast members include Reina Ueda, Himika Akaneya, Daisuke Namikawa and Noriaki Sugiyama.

The series, which is based on Yayoiso's manga, tells the story of an unemployed 27-year-old Arata, who has been offered a pill that turned him back into a 17-year-old in order to have a chance to redo his life.

"ReLIFE: Final Chapter" will be released in both Blu-ray and DVD on March 21, and will also be streamed on the same day via Amazon Prime Video in Japan.