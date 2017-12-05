Remaining PS2 'Jak and Daxter' Games to Follow 'The Precursor Legacy' to PS4 This Week

(Photo: Sony) A look at "Jak and Daxter."

The rest of the "Jak and Daxter" games are making their way to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) almost four months after the "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy" was released to the console.

Sony is bringing "Jak II," "Jak 3" and "Jak X Combat Racing" to the current-generation console on Dec. 6 for players to enjoy the complete "Jak and Daxter" experience on the PS4.

Like "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy," all three titles are deemed PS2 gems. "Jak II," released in 2003, is considered a game-changer for the whole Naughty Dog-developed video game franchise as it marked the first time Jak was able to talk, treating fans with a whole new gameplay experience.

As Sony reminisces on its blog:

Jak was able to speak for the first time, enabling players to hear and experience Jak's own point of view using his voice, instead of relying solely on Daxter's witty banter and exposition. This was the start of something special, and the franchise continued to reach new heights with the release of "Jak 3" and "Jak X," in part because of this one simple addition.

It was through this that the "Jak and Daxter" series was able to unlock its full potential and go to places it never went before as it opened up new and exciting storytelling possibilities.

The game ultimately transformed the main characters from "whimsical lighthearted platforming characters to a much darker vision of a future's past world where Jak and Daxter find themselves pitted against multiple dark forces moving against them."

Those who would like to relive that or experience it for the first time in all their 1080p glory can purchase "Jak II," "Jak 3" and "Jak X Combat Racing" for $14.99 each or get them all as a bundle for $39.99. Sony is also offering a Legacy Dashboard Theme made by Truant Pixel for $2.99 for the ultimate nostalgia trip.