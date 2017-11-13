Replacing Kevin Spacey In 'All The Money In The World' To Cost Millions

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Replacing Kevin Spacey 'All the Money in the World' to cost millions.

While it certainly won't cost "All the Money in the World," it will still cost a fortune. Between reshoots, post-production, new marketing material, and expanded availability for other stars, replacing Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott's upcoming film are expected to cost millions.

Scott's decision to replace the disgraced actor in the already-finished movie is no easy feat. The director along with the film's financiers at Imperative Entertainment has already confirmed that the release date will remain unchanged and despite logistical difficulties, reshoots are only expected to take eight to 10 days and will begin right away.

Already, additional costs incurred are estimated to be in excess of $10 million. This will mostly go to new trailers, posters, in-theater standees, and additional advertising campaigns, as well as Spacey's replacement in the role of American industrialist J. Paul Getty, Christopher Plummer. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Wiliams will also be brought back for additional reshoots.

One way to cut costs would be to have Plummer do the bulk of his work for "All the Money in the World" in front of a green screen. This way it can be inserted into pre-existing scenes later by visual effect firms. However, because digitally inserting actors into footage can be extremely challenging, the option is currently not being considered.

Filming is expected to be finished by Dec. 15 after which the revised film will be submitted to the Motion Picture Association of America for review. This typically takes 28 days however they will expedite the review to accommodate the studio.

The decision to replaced Spacey comes following allegations that the actor was involved in sexual misconduct with a then 14-year old boy. While none of the allegations have been proven, many in Hollywood began distancing themselves from the embattled actor which resulted in his removal from the film as well as Netflix series House of Cards.

If all goes well, "All the Money in the World" will hit theaters on Dec. 22.