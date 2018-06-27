Republican Lawmaker Introduces Measure to Call for Maxine Water's Resignation

House Republican Andy Biggs of Arizona called on Rep. Maxine Waters from California to resign, after her recent comments urging supporters to confront Trump administration members in public. The measure Biggs introduced was also meant to be a call for disciplinary action for the Democrat as well.

Waters have earlier called on supporters at a rally in Los Angeles to "create a crowd" and "push back on" Cabinet members of the Trump administration wherever one may encounter them in public, like in restaurants or gas stations.

Flickr/mark6mauno U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters called on her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration.

"You tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she told Democrats, as quoted by The Hill. Her remarks turned out to be highly controversial, with both Democrats, Republicans and President Trump taking her up on the perceived threat in her statements.

According to Biggs, these are the kind of comments that are not becoming of a member of the U.S. Congress, and that disciplinary action is just appropriate for her, as outlined in the new measure he helped bring forward.

"So we just introduced it, we have some co-sponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the president's cabinet, and also spread that out to more people," the Republican said. Five members have signed on the motion to censure as of this time.

"Everybody agrees that it was just highly objectionable what she did," Biggs said, perhaps speaking for both sides of the aisle in this particular case.

As for Maxine Waters, she's since dialed down on the confrontational rhetoric since Tuesday. "I have no way of telling people how to protest, what they should protest," she backtracked immediately.

"Protest is the democratic way as long as it is peaceful," Waters said. "I believe in peaceful protest. It is guaranteed to you in a democracy," she went on, insisting that it was President Trump who was "creating lies" in his recent Twitter post.