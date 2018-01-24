'Resident Evil 2' Remake Release Date News: Leaked Details Suggest Late 2018 Arrival

Could the "Resident Evil" 2 remake arrive in stores in late 2018? Leaked details seem to suggest the possibility but Capcom has not yet confirmed anything.

Facebook/ResidentEvil Capcom announced remaking "Resident Evil 2" in 2015 but there haven't been any updates on its progress.

Fans anticipated an announcement from the gaming company about the release of the "Resident Evil 2" remake last Jan. 21 since it coincided with the franchise's 20th anniversary. Capcom, however, made no reveals.

A post on the community fan site 4chan gave rise to rumors that the "Resident Evil 2" remake will hit stores in late 2018. Apart from the speculated release date, the leaked details also suggested that the new game would closely follow elements from "Resident Evil 7" (2017), the franchise's most updated installment.

The "Resident Evil 2" remake will also feature a big redesign of the Raccoon City Police Department and the city itself. Gamers will be able to choose from two campaign modes and play as either Leon or Claire.

Potential DLCs might include costumes and a fourth survivor. Sherry will also become a playable character, while there will be an expansion in Ada's storyline.

Former director Hideki Kamiya teased on Twitter that the new director of the "Resident Evil 2" remake is a friend. He did not name the person but told fans that he trusts his vision and ideas completely.

"I went drinking with him last year & told him, "Do as you like," Kamiya revealed. "That's the way directors should do. I trust him and his team."

The original "Resident Evil 2," released in 1998, entailed players to explore and solve puzzles while fighting with zombies. The main characters, Leon and Claire, included a backstory that ties to specific obstacles.

The game earned much success and sold over 4.96 million copies for the PlayStation. It also unleashed a sequel in 1999, as well as a movie franchise.

In 2015, Capcom confirmed that "Resident Evil 2" would be remade. Since the video confirmation from the game's producer, however, not much has been revealed about the development.