Resident Evil 7 DLC News: Gold Edition Trailer Showcases Lucas Baker's Twisted Mind

'Resident Evil 7' DLC 'Not a Hero' will be available for free when it launches

With less than a month away before the launch of "Resident Evil 7" Not a Hero DLC (downloadable content), Capcom has released a new trailer for the game's Gold Edition. The trailer features the many insane shenanigans of Lucas Baker, a character that will be featured in the expansion.

Disturbing seems to be the only word that can describe the trailer as it shows the mental and physical games Lucas put Ethan Baker through during the main storyline. Utilizing deadly games reminiscent of those from the "Saw" films, Lucas torments Ethan through shocking bits of violence and psychological torment.

It's certainly creepy as not only does it show him torturing Ethan but also inflicting bodily harm to himself such as removing his own fingernails. The trailer certainly does a good job of shedding light on the twisted Baker family particularly on the psychopath Lucas. One can only imagine the horrors that await players in the upcoming DLC.

In addition to Lucas Baker, the Not a Hero DLC will also feature some terrifying new monsters that feature glowing eyes, erratic movements, and extended appendages so players can just add that to the list of the undead, psychopaths, and whatever else that's trying to kill Chris Redfield in the game's mine setting.

The Not a Hero DLC is set to be released on Dec. 12 and will be free download for all "Resident Evil 7" Biohazard owners. As for the game's Gold Edition, it will contain the full game plus the existing Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, plus the upcoming End of Zoe DLC, the latter focuses on a new character, Joe, who teams up with the titular Baker daughter in a brand new adventure set in the Louisiana swampland. "Resident Evil 7" Gold Edition will be available the same day as the DLC.