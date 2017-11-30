'Resident Evil Revelations' Switch Version Gives Players Impressive Motion Controls

YouTube/ResidentEvil A promotional image for "Resident Evil Revelations" and "Resident Evil Revelations 2" for Nintendo Switch.

One of Capcom's classic franchises has finally made it to Nintendo's flagship console; and with the feedback coming from gaming enthusiasts, things seem to be heading in the right direction leading to success.

According to Kotaku report, "Resident Evil Revelations" and "Resident Evil Revelations 2" have both arrived on the Nintendo Switch. Though the two titles may be remastered versions of the 2012 and 2015 iterations, respectively, the re-issues bring something new to the table – motion controls.

The report said that the motion controls on the Switch version make the game more fun and interesting to play. The said controls allow for a practically unlimited range of motion for the players as they move the camera conventionally using the thumbstick. Players have the ability to invert the thumbstick should they choose to.

Moreover, whenever the players aim their weapon using the left trigger, the motion control element also comes into play. In addition, the motion controls can also be used to aim the Genesis scanner, together with other functions.

Meanwhile, The Verge reported that the "Resident Evil Revelations" for Switch successfully blended modern action with its slow-paced scare tactics. "Resident Evil Revelations 2," on the other hand, is a visual treat on the Nintendo Switch, as it runs at 30 frames per second in 1080p.

Earlier this month, Capcom released its earnings for the third quarter of the year, with its Digital Contents department, the division carrying their video games, grew 23 percent from the same period last year. Third quarter sales amounted to a total of ¥20 billion.

As for the company's operating income, it registered a whopping 248.4 percent year-over-year growth, making ¥3.8 billion last quarter. Capcom also noted that two of their Nintendo Switch titles helped boost their sales for the period. "Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross) Nintendo Switch Ver. (for Nintendo Switch) performed strongly," said Capcom.

The company also said that the Nintendo 3DS version of "Monster Hunter XX (Double Cross)" "also contributed to the increase in revenues to a certain extent."