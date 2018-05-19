Facebook/OmniKingEdward A promotional image for the Royal Wedding Tea package that is being offered by The Omni King Edward in Toronto, Canada in celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday, May 19.

The excitement for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19, is already at its all-time high. But those who cannot fly all the way to London can view the historic event in different parts of the world.

According to Delish, those in Toronto, Canada will be able to join in the festivities and feel like part of the royal wedding party by staying at the Omni Hotel this weekend.

Those who will book their stay will be able to enjoy a Royal Afternoon Tea anytime during the royal wedding weekend period. The package includes the tea that the soon-to-be bride and groom love, which has a lemon and elderflower theme. They will also get a tea kit from the same package.

The New York City branch of the Omni Hotel, on the other hand, will be hosting a High Tea as well as a Royal Viewing-themed breakfast that staying guests can enjoy in the comforts of their rooms.

Those in Washington, D.C. can join the posh royal wedding viewing party at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel that starts at 6 a.m. Those who will avail of the $75 package will be able to partake a lavish British-themed breakfast at the Grand Ballroom, which consists of scones, bangers, crumpets, as well as other typical British fares. They will also offer three signature cocktails that were specially made for the event, including the Marry Me, Markle, the Big Ben Calling, as well as the Windsor Ginger.

Royal watchers from Indiana can also join the fun by dropping by Tina's Traditional Tearoom in Carmel, IN. They will set-up a buffet lunch that will be composed of dishes inspired by the couple. This will include the Duchess of Rutland Chocolate Tart, Coronation Chicken Salad, the Lemon and Elderflower Wedding Cake, as well as Prince William's Rich Chocolate Grooms Cake. Guests are encouraged to wear their best attires so that they can fully embrace the royal wedding fever.

Those in Las Vegas or in New York who have no plans to join the festivities but would still want to be part of the event in a different capacity can head towards the Black Tap, where they can order the Royal Wedding Cake Shake that was concocted in collaboration with Magnolia Bakery.

People from Rhode Island can also head over to the historic Jane Pickens Theatre to watch the royal wedding.

Theater owner Kathy Staab told Turnto10 that it was their second time to feature a royal wedding. "We did Will and Kate's wedding with great success a few years back," she said.

The theater owner also mentioned that they are expecting to see as many as 250 people are expected to show up to watch the wedding between the British royalty and the American actress that will start at 7 a.m. EDT.

The tickets for the event will be sold for $25, and it will come with a catered breakfast that they can enjoy while watching the wedding.

TV networks and live streaming websites are also expected to air the upcoming union between the Prince and the former "Suits" star that will be held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.