Retro Case Turns iPhone into a Gameboy

Wanle Gamers website Wanle iPhone Gameboy case

A new retro-style phone case now lets users play the nostalgic Gameboy on their iPhones.

Wanle Gamers recently launched a phone case, which when fitted onto an iPhone becomes a thinner but fully functional Gameboy.

The gaming console/iPhone case taps on nostalgia with its old-school screen and raised control buttons that make the gaming experience really authentic. The case is fitted with a separate battery and when turned on can play 10 of the old console's most iconic games. These include "Tetris," "Tank," "Formula One Racing," and "Snake and Block."

It is unclear yet whether consumers will be stuck with the 10 games of if they could be updated later on.

The case fits on the back of an iPhone 6, 6S, 6 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, and X. It is notably unobtrusive and allows all the iPhone's buttons, microphone, speaker, headphone jack, dock, and flash to be usable.

Despite all the retro case's fun function, however, Wanle clarifies it is still highly capable of protecting the iPhone — its hard plastic built and raised buttons make it a more practical case. Its slim frame also makes it barely noticeable.

To power up the case, a round battery is slid up on an inside corner before snapping on the case just like any Gameboy.

The iPhone then ends up having two screens — the phone-height iPhone screen and the half-size Gameboy monitor. The case comes in two color options, black and white.

According to the Wanle website, its Gameboy case is originally priced at $79.95. Currently though, it is available for less than half the price at $24.95.

This is not the first time a company tried to make a Gameboy console out of an iPhone. In 2015, Hyperkin leaked its Smart Boy concept — a sort of dock that when fitted with an iPhone allow users access to nostalgic games.