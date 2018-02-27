Reveal Trailer for This Year's 'Battlefield' Game Already in Development

Battlefield 1 official website The next 'Battlefield' game is expected to be released later this year

After skipping out on 2017, a new entry in the "Battlefield" franchise is expected to be released this year, and work on the title is already ramping up.

Fans may even be able to get their first look at the game sooner rather than later.

Over on Twitter, senior video and media director/editor at EA DICE Randy Evans teased that the trailer for the upcoming game was already being worked on.

It is still unclear if work on the trailer just started at the time that tweet was published or if it began before then.

Notably, Evans also mentioned that it took "months" to work on the reveal trailer for 2016's "Battlefield 1," so there is a chance that it may still take a bit of time before fans are able to catch a glimpse of the game.

For what it is worth, the reveal trailer for "Battlefield 1" was released in May of its launch year. And given the revelations from Evans, it is possible that this year's installment will follow that same timeline.

At this point, developers have offered no clues related to the setting of the 2018 "Battlefield" game. However, fans over on Reddit are already putting forth their best guesses and hopes for what they may get.

One popular suggestion is "Battlefield 1944," and if the game is indeed named that way, that would then suggest that it will focus on the era of World War II.

There are also fans hinting that the developers may come out with "Bad Company 3" this year, while others are thinking that a new "Hardline" game is also a possibility.

Whatever the game turns out to be, fans can look forward to trying it out as early as this June, as the aforementioned title is expected to be present and playable at this year's EA Play event.

More news about the 2018 "Battlefield" game should be made available in the near future.