A new original television anime series titled "Revisions" has been announced by Fuji TV.

The announcement was made on the special live stream event "+Ultra Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2018" that was held on Thursday, March 8. The series will be part of the new +Ultra programming block and has been scheduled to premiere sometime in January 2019 on Fuji TV.

Japanese animation studio Shirogumi will be animating the series under the direction of Goro Taniguchi, whose previous works include the Japanese television anime series "s-CRY-ed" in 2001, and the two seasons of the anime series "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion" in 2006 and 2008, among others. He also directed a 1998 original video animation for "One Piece" titled "Defeat The Pirate Ganzack."

The original work for the series is credited to S.F.S. Sunao Chikaoka will be doing the original character designs, which will then be adapted into CG by Jun Shirai. Makoto Fukami and Taichi Hashimoto are both handling the series composition.

The series will tell a story that begins with an ominous message that goes, as translated by Anime News Network, "This is a prediction. An extreme crisis will befall the five of you someday. At that time, you five will protect everyone."

The narrative focuses on a second-year high school student named Daisuke Dojima. At the present time, and for some mysterious reason, he and his friends Gai, Luu, Marimari, and Keisaku will suddenly find themselves wrapped up in a mysterious phenomenon known as the Shibuya Drift.

This event transports the central area of Shibuya at least 300 years into the future, wherein what awaits Daisuke and his friends is nothing more than a vast wasteland and forest dotted with ruins of an industrial city long gone.

Here, they will be forced to work together with people known as Revisions, who operate giant mechanical monsters. Daisuke and his friends will now have to fight an unknown enemy in an isolated futuristic town in order to take back the present

Moreover, Daisuke will meet Milo, a girl who bears the same name as the person who kidnapped him when he was a kid. Milo tells him that he is the only one who has the ability to operate the doll weapon known as the String Puppet, and that Shibuya's ultimate protection lay in his hands.

Additional information about the "Revisions" anime will be released in the coming days on the series' official site.