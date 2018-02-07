Rey Mysterio Open to Coming Back to the WWE Ring After Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance

Creative Commons/ Eddie619 WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio plans to return to the wrestling ring soon.

WWE fans were blown away after Rey Mysterio's surprise participation at the recent Royal Rumble match back in January. Fans of Mysterio are now going crazy for the veteran wrestler's potential return to the ring.

Mysterio rocked the Royal Rumble as a free agent who was the 27th man to enter the match. He lasted for almost 9 minutes after being eliminated by Finn Balor. Despite not being victorious, the audience were delighted and happy to see the flashy masked wrestler in action again. Fans went even more crazy when Mysterio performed his signature move — the 619 — on Miz and then again on John Cena and Roman Reigns at the same time.

After being eliminated, Mysterio walked out the arena with a smile on his face and expressed his joy to the fans. "It's incredible, it's been almost three years since I've heard that, that WWE fan reaction. I'm truly blessed, I'm truly blessed to come back and to realize that the fans don't forget about you," he said during an interview with WWE.

There are now speculations that Mysterio might officially return to WWE in the coming months. During an interview with Mirror Sport, Mysterio revealed that he is very much open to coming back. "I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. We're figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man," he said.

Mysterio said he will most likely sit down with the executives to discuss his big return. "I think we're possible going to sit down and negotiate something we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy," he added.

WWE fans are now waiting for further updates about Mysterio's return to the WWE universe.