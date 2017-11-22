'Rez Infinite' Now Available for Google Daydream VR

"Rez Infinite" is the game that's just very well suited for Virtual Reality, and it has since been ported to the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and Vive. Now, with the new release of "Rez Infinite" for Google Daydream, Android owners can finally enjoy the same mesmerizing experience on the go.

Playing "Rez Infinite" on a home console or the PC is all well and good, and in some ways, these platforms are still the best way to experience the entrancing gameplay of this classic Dreamcast title remake.

Steam/Monstars Inc./Resonair "Rez Infinite" is playable on desktop PCs, home consoles or in fully immersive VR.

Those looking to bring the experience with them outside will also find that the latest Android handsets are more than up to the task nowadays, too, as Engadget notes. Even the new Area X, the new set of stages added to the classic "Rez," is as smooth and stunning as ever even running on mobile chipsets.

The game is not that long, either — all the important stages can be cleared in less than an hour if a player works at it. That said, it's the experience that "Rez Infinite" fans keep coming back to, so this new release turns out to be one of the most affordable ways to play the game in VR pretty much everywhere one can bring a headset and a mobile phone.

"Rez Infinite" is now also free to download and try via Google's Daydream catalog, and players who want more after going through the demo can unlock the full game for just $10.

Most modern Android flagship phones support the Google Daydream View headset and controller out of the box, so owners of both generations of the Pixel phones are already covered.

Samsung fans can play on their Galaxy S8, Note 8 and the Plus variants of these models, and the LG V30 is also more than capable of getting the job done, as The Verge lists them out.