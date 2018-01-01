'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Husband Speaks His Mind About House Burglary
"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ("RHOBH") star Kyle Richards' family chooses to see the brighter side of things following the burglary of their new home in Encino, California.
Over the holidays, while they were on vacation in Aspen, over $1 million dollars worth of jewelry including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky was stolen from their home.
The real estate agent remains positive in light of it all, focusing on what is important when he spoke out about the incident for the first time on Instagram. He captioned a batch of photos he posted from their vacation:
2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can't steal your memories or your love.
Their daughter Sophia also posted a photo of herself hugging her parents, indicating that they are "all that matters."
It was just last October that Richards and Umansky bought the property. During "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 premiere party held last Dec. 15, the former said that they were still in the process of moving and renovating.
It's taking forever. There's probably like 50 workmen in my house a day, so it doesn't feel like a home yet. It's a house still. So I'm waiting to make it my home.
Fans immediately expressed their concern for Richards, her husband and kids, but are ultimately thankful that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her family are safe and sound.
The Los Angeles Police Department are currently investigating the burglary with surveillance footage from the house although they are yet to provide new information at the time of writing.
TMZ reports that the burglars broke into "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" staple's property through a window. The home security system was not armed, but the triggered closet sensor revealed that the crime took place around 1:15 a.m. local time.