'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Husband Speaks His Mind About House Burglary

(Photo: Instagram/Kyle Richards) Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ("RHOBH") star Kyle Richards' family chooses to see the brighter side of things following the burglary of their new home in Encino, California.

Over the holidays, while they were on vacation in Aspen, over $1 million dollars worth of jewelry including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky was stolen from their home.

The real estate agent remains positive in light of it all, focusing on what is important when he spoke out about the incident for the first time on Instagram. He captioned a batch of photos he posted from their vacation:

2017 Memories #family Nothing replaces Family. They can steal your belongings but they can't steal your memories or your love.

Their daughter Sophia also posted a photo of herself hugging her parents, indicating that they are "all that matters."