Rian Johnson to Develop New 'Star Wars' Trilogy After 'Episode IX'

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars" fans were ecstatic this week when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson announced that he would return to the franchise to develop a new "Star Wars" trilogy. According to the director, this trilogy will be released after "Episode IX," the last in the current trilogy that is set for release in 2019.

Johnson's announcement is consistent with Disney's original plan for the series after the ninth film in the Skywalker saga. As previously announced by the studio on the official website of the franchise, the upcoming trilogy would introduce new characters from a part of the galaxy that has never been touched or explored by any of the previous "Star Wars" films. Totally separate from the Skywalker saga, the new trilogy will be developed and directed by Johnson with the help of Ram Bergman.

Shortly after Johnson's announcement, the director released a joint statement with Bergman, sharing how excited they are to direct and produce the new trilogy. "We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on 'The Last Jedi.' 'Star Wars' is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can't wait to continue with this new series of films," said Johnson and Bergman.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also released a separate statement about the upcoming trilogy, commending Johnson for his work on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and reassuring fans that the director would be just as amazing in developing the new trilogy.

"He's a creative force, and watching him craft 'The Last Jedi' from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy," said Kennedy.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in theaters on Dec. 15. Johnson's new trilogy has yet to have a release date.