Rian Johnson's New 'Star Wars' Trilogy Won't Be Connected with Current Trilogy

Facebook/Star Wars The theatrical poster for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," as shown on the official Star Wars Facebook account.

Since Rian Johnson revealed last month that he had signed on to pen and direct a new "Star Wars" trilogy after "Star Wars: Episode IX" concludes the current trilogy, details about the new trilogy have been scarce. This week, however, Johnson dropped new details about the future of "Star Wars," saying that his brand new trilogy would not be connected in any way with "Star Wars VII, VIII, and IX."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the second film in the current trilogy, is set to hit theaters in a few days. While "Star Wars: Episode IX" is still in development and will not hit theaters until 2019, talks about the next films in the "Star Wars" franchise are already swirling around.

Asked about what happens after "Episode IX," Johnson said that the new trilogy he is developing would have a totally new story, and "Episode IX" would close J.J. Abrams' current trilogy. "Well, no. So he's (J.J. Abrams) going to do the next episode, so do the final chapter of this trilogy, and then I'm just completely, separately going to be coming up with a whole new trilogy that won't be connected to this at all. I'm just going to come up with something new and do it," he said.

The new trilogy is reportedly in early stages of development. When Johnson announced this trilogy last month, he said that it would feature an entirely new cast and plot and that it would be set in a part of the "Star Wars" galaxy that has never been explored yet by any of the previous films.

Previously, it was rumored that Lucasfilm would tap Johnson to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX." However, the studio went with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the second film in the current trilogy, will hit theaters on Dec. 15. "Episode IX" is slated for release on Dec. 20, 2019.