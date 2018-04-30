'Rick And Morty' Fans, Dan Harmon Has Good News About Season 4

"Rick And Morty" fans anxiously waiting for any progress at all regarding a Season 4 of the hit sci-fi comedy can now rest a little easier. Dan Harmon hinted that there's a good reason to be optimistic about a prospect of a new season, although nothing is confirmed yet as of this time.

In an interview with the show's co-creator during the recent Tribeca Film Festival, Den of Geek grabbed the chance to ask Harmon about the progress towards a "Rick and Morty" season 4.

Facebook/Rick and Morty/Adult Swim "Rick & Morty" follows a sociopathic scientist and his timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe, as shown in Adult Swim.

Harmon has also earlier appeared on Kevin Smith's Smodcast last month, and that time, he appeared to be on edge when it comes to the subject. That's why his recent response was such a turnaround when it comes to the chances of a new season for the animated series.

"I'm optimistic right now, at the moment," Harmon said.

He elaborated that, like he and "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland explained earlier, the negotiations are by no means an easy process for the show right now. Even then, all sides are trying to come to an agreement, although nothing can be announced yet.

"Negotiations are tough. It's an unprecedented situation, and everybody's being real cool and wants to make an agreement happen so that we can get started. That's about all I can say," Harmon explained, declining to offer details on what this "unprecedented situation" is all about.

Harmon did earlier hint that Turner Broadcasting was delaying the contract negotiations with Harmon and Roiland, which might explain why everyone seems to be dragging their feet about a "Rick and Morty" season 4, according to Cinema Blend.

Facebook/Rick and Morty/Adult Swim Season 4 of "Rick and Morty" may have run into some complications, as co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin recently hinted at.

Whether that issue has been resolved or not remains to be seen, but it's readily apparent that Harmon is already more positive about their progress this week compared to when he first spoke about the issue on the Smodcast.

All of which adds up to a semi assurance to "Rick and Morty" fans that a new season is still on the negotiations table, but is making progress for once.

Earlier in March, Harmond took to social media to answer some burning fan questions, with one fan in particular kindly asking the "Rick and Morty" co-creator to lay off the alcohol and get some work done.

"I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network," he answered, implying that time that Turner still has not given season 4 the go-ahead, in his response via Twitter.

On the Smodcast show, he delivered an update on their progress along with a bit of sarcasm.

"The reason we're not working on Rick and Morty right now ain't because I figured out that I don't need to impress you," Harmon teased at the time.

"It's because of a little something called contract negotiations and it's gotten complicated this time around," he explained, as quoted by Vice.