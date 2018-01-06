'Rick and Morty' Season 4 News, Update: No One's Working on New Episodes Yet

(Photo: Facebook/RickandMorty) An image from "Rick and Morty."

Everyone's favorite grandfather-grandson duo Rick and Morty are not returning anytime soon.

In an interview with The Detroit Cast, writer and producer Ryan Ridley said that there is no writing work being done for "Rick and Morty" season 4 as of the moment.

As far as I know, no one's working on the show, and I'm certainly not, so I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything.

Adult Swim is yet to make "Rick and Morty" season 4 official, but considering the success of the third season, which enjoyed the highest live and same day ratings in the history of the network, making it television's number one comedy, it was assumed to be renewed — it had to be.

When asked by Variety about the status of the renewal, the network responded that there is "no timing to share on premiere or status of production" at this time.

It takes a long time for co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's team to put together a whole season. It was a year and a half after the season 3 renewal before the show returned for its third run.

Even Ridley cannot wrap his mind around the process of getting the show to hit the small screen:

They really take their time. I never understood why everybody - all parties, Dan, Justin, and Adult Swim — didn't get their s—t together, and make the show fast. I just don't get it. It doesn't make any sense to me. I'm sure they all have their reasons.

That being said, Ridley believes that it will take a while for "Rick and Morty" season 4 to premiere as well.

I know how long the show takes to write, never mind animate, so I'd be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any time sooner than late 2019.

He then urged Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim to "Get your s—t together ... get it all together and put it in a backpack."

"Rick and Morty" season 3 wrapped up back in October last year.