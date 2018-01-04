'Rick and Morty' Season 4 Release Date: New Installment Might Not Debut Until Late 2019

(Photo: Facebook/RickandMorty) Nielsen stated "Rick and Morty" is the most popular show among millennials.

Fans may need to wait a bit longer for "Rick and Morty" season 4.

Another seemingly endless wait is upon "Rick and Morty" viewers, according to reports. Writer and producer Ryan Ridley spoke with the Detroit Cast this week and he revealed he has not begun any work on season 4. He added that he does not think anyone else on the show has started either.

"They really take their time. I never understood why everybody — all parties, Dan [Harmon], Justin [Roiland], and Adult Swim — didn't get their s--t together, and make the show fast," he stated. "I just don't get it. It doesn't make any sense to me. I'm sure they all have their reasons."

In addition, Ridley said the long process in producing the entire series might push the season 4 premiere further into 2019. "I'd be surprised if there was a fourth season on the air any sooner than 2019 — in late 2019," he shared.

Nerdist points out that the third season of "Rick and Morty" made the series a much bigger cultural phenomenon. With the fourth season still a ways off, it remains to be seen if a potential extended absence will affect its popularity among viewers.

It's worth noting that "Rick and Morty" is not the first Adult Swim franchise to have a late release. "The Venture Bros." was also notorious for its slow production schedules, with multiple years in between each new installment.

The good news is that series creator Dan Harmon had already teased a potential extension of season 4. Some new episodes are even fully written, which means fans are in for a huge treat when the next installment officially drops.

"Rick and Morty" season 4 is expected to premiere sometime next year on Adult Swim.