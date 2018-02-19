'Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality' Release Date: Here's When The Game Hits PSVR

Adult Swim Games A screenshot from "Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality"

PlayStation VR players will finally be able to join Rick and Morty in a virtual reality adventure soon.

"Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" will be available on the PSVR on April 10, which is a year after the game was released on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. The highly-anticipated game will be available both in physical and digital edition at retailers for $29.99.

Fans can also go bigger with the limited collector's edition. This bundle, priced at $49.99, throws in a Funko Pop vinyl figure of Weaponized Rick along with an exclusive double-sided poster featuring the "Rick and Morty" comic book cover art.

With regards to what the game actually has to offer, "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" allows fans to do so much of what the dynamic duo does in the animated series, which means players can go through portals, rummage through Rick's stuff (and most likely get yelled at for it) and Jerry's garage, or become a clone of Morty, which opens up so many possibilities.

As Adult Swim Games teases, the VR game will have players "solve puzzles, step through portals into strange dimensions, get yelled at by Rick, fight aliens, drink detergent, press buttons, and more." "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" promises the full "Rick and Morty" experience with the titular characters to be fully voiced and in 3D.

The game will also involve players helping Rick (or not) in exploring all sorts of alternate dimensions as the mad scientist and his grandson likes to do on the show. Players can also "probe, prod, throw, and smash iconic items" so those who have been hoping to find out what a Plumbus feels like will be in for a treat.

Fixing an intergalactic car will be something to look forward to in "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" as the duo tends to get it wrecked a lot during their adventures. The description of the game also promises that the game will make players "question [their] self-worth" and deal with "real fake doors."

That being said, "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" will provide the amazing experience that fans of the show are expecting to get in it.