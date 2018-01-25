Rick Flair Hints at The Undertaker's Possible Appearance on WrestleMania

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Manuel 330) The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32.

The Undertaker might step in the ring again at WrestleMania this year.

Since ending his 25-year wrestling career at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017, fans have not seen the Undertaker's signature long coat, hat and gloves inside the ring. His appearance at the recent World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Raw 25th anniversary show, however, made fans wonder if he would still be open to stepping into the ring in the near future.

Undertaker's pal and fellow veteran wrestler Ric Flair spoke with The Sun this week and he said the Deadman might compete at this year's WrestleMania. Flair pointed out that he might still be open to coming back despite losing to Roman Reigns in 2017.

When asked if he had any contact with Undertaker since last year's WrestleMania, Flair responded: "I talk to him all time. I saw him at the premiere of my 30 for 30 documentary on ESPN, but I talk to him periodically."

Additionally, Flair mentioned that The Undertaker may be ready for another match. "He's in great shape. He's 100 per cent," he shared, adding, "If I were to guess about him having another match at WrestleMania this year, I'd say yes."

Following Raw 25, The Undertaker did not mention if he would be returning to WWE soon or if he would stay retired. With his future in WWE unclear, Cageside Seats reported that The Undertaker's match with John Cena at WrestleMania is still on the table. Official announcements about the potential match have not been made yet but many believe it will likely happen.

Reports point out that Cena would be the perfect person to send The Undertaker off to retirement. Regardless of whether he wins of not, The Undertaker deserves a better bout compared with his previous encounter with Reigns since Cena is a bigger name than him.

A rep for The Undertaker have yet to comment on his potential WrestleMania 34 appearance.