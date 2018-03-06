Rick Ross Health Scare News: Returns Home After Four Days in Hospital

REUTERS/Steve Marcus Rapper Rick Ross performs during an official weigh-in for Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. and Marcos Maidana of Argentina ahead of their welterweight boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 12, 2014.

American rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross was released from the hospital last Monday, March 5, after suffering from problems related to his pacemaker. Ross is now recuperating in the comfort of his own home in Florida.

As reported by TMZ, Ross stayed at the hospital for four days due to his ailing heart. Initially, medical professionals thought that Ross' condition was caused by a respiratory problem, but this was not the case. Currently, the 42-year-old "Purple Lamborghini" rapper is continuing to receive medical care and treatment in his home in Miami. Ross was transferred to another hospital after doctors were successful in identifying the cause of his ailing health.

The specific complications that Ross had undergone have not yet been revealed, but the doctors had to keep him in the intensive care unit (ICU) until they could pinpoint what it was that led to his hospitalization. Doctors eventually proceeded to attach an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in order to reduce the physical strain on Ross' heart and lungs.

The news of Ross' health scare was initially reported by The Blast, stating that Ross was rushed to the hospital on the morning of Thursday, March 1, after a 911 call was made requesting for medical assistance due to an emergency. Ross was found "slobbing out the mouth," by the caller, and described him to be "unresponsive," and that he may have had a difficult time breathing.

After the ambulance arrived, the responders had to shortly call the local authorities since Ross was difficult to restrain due to being "combative" as they attempted to get him into the ambulance.

It is important to note that Ross has had a long history with experiencing seizures from time to time, which worried Ross' loved ones even more. Back in 2011, Ross decided to change his lifestyle after experiencing two seizures on his private jet. He was 350 pounds then, and lost 75 by 2016.