Ricky Martin Weds Partner Jwan Yosef

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Singer Ricky Martin performs at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles in Burbank, California February 10, 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that singer Ricky Martin has finally tied the knot with his partner, Jwan Yosef. Further reports also indicate that the newly wedded couple are planning throw a big celebration for their marriage.

"We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," Martin told E! News. "It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."

Further reports have also confirmed that Martin and Yosef are planning to celebrate their union in three parts: rehearsal, dinner, and party. Considering how they have already managed to tie the knot in court, it is only a matter of time before the highly anticipated celebration will take place. The singer and his partner have yet to reveal any information but did say that the preparations are still underway. Fans who have eagerly followed the progression of the couple's relationship are eager for more information, which is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Martin and Yosef are planning to hold the celebration for a duration of three days.

Martin and Yosef first came out as a couple in 2016. A few months later, Martin was a guest for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where he announced that he was engaged with Yosef. Martin shared further details on the proposal and how he had been carrying the ring box which made him feel phenomenally nervous. It took him quite a while before he realized that Yosef actually said yes to his question. The couple has since been doing well and has been sighted in several events. Fans have also extended their congratulations to the couple as they await further information on the next step of their relationship.