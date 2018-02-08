'Ridge Racer 8' and 'Metroid Prime 4' To Come To The Nintendo Switch?

YouTube/Nintendo A still from the "Metroid Prime 4" first trailer.

A new leak has fuelled rumors that "Ridge Racer 8" is being developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, the same leak also implies that another "unannounced" game might also be in development for the same console. Further reports reveal that game developer Bandai Namco has released a statement on the issues.

According to reports, the leak came from the LinkedIn profile of a lead designer at Bandai Namco, which detailed his tasks and responsibilities in the company. Among those would be an unannounced first-person shooter game that has yet to receive a title, and even more interestingly, "Ridge Racer 8," which is rumored to be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. In response to the rumors of having "Ridge Racer 8" on Nintendo's best-selling console, game developer Bandai Namco has said that they can neither confirm nor deny what has been revealed. In the meantime, fans believe that the announced first-person shooter might be "Metroid Prime 4," which is a working title, that was announced by Nintendo.

"Metroid Prime 4 (Working Title) returns to the first-person adventure roots of the original Metroid Prime game and introduces a new storyline that ties together the events of the Metroid Prime universe and takes the storyline in new directions," said series producer Kensuke Tanabe in a statement as reported by WCCFTECH.

Nintendo has yet to confirm or deny if this is indeed what Bandai Namco is making alongside the alleged "Ridge Racer 8." However, fans are advised to the information with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by either gaming giants. In the meantime, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates on the future of "Metroid Prime 4" and "Ridge Racer 8" on the Nintendo Switch.