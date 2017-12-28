Rihanna Prays For End to Gun Violence After Cousin is Shot Dead

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Singer Rihanna.

Rihanna has taken to social media to call for an end to gun violence.

The "Work" singer was personally affected by gun violence on Dec. 26, when her younger cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, was shot dead near his home. Alleyne was only 21 years old.

According to Nation News, Alleyne was shot at around 7 p.m. in the Lakes Close district of Eden Lodge, St. Michael, in Barbados. He was reportedly walking through a track near his house. It was at this time when a man came up to him and shot him several times. The man then fled the scene. Alleyne was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Rihanna was, of course, deeply affected by the death of her younger cousin. She took to Instagram to post four photos of them together during happier times. At the end of her caption, she called for an end to gun violence using a hashtag.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!" she wrote in her caption. According to Hollywood Life, the Grammy Award winner celebrated Christmas with her family in Barbados. However, not long after that, Alleyne became a victim of gun violence.

More recently, Rihanna shared a video of her cousin on Instagram. In the video, Alleyne says that it is "nice to wake up and see all your brothers and sisters." The singer tagged Alleyne in her caption.

"Be grateful for life man," she wrote in the caption with the hashtag #RIPTavon.

Fans have been flocking to the comments section to express their support and condolences. It is clear that Rihanna was close to her cousin, whose killer is hopefully brought to justice soon.